PSTA requiring riders to wear masks

article

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority announced it will refuse service to riders not wearing masks.

Previously, riders were told that they were not wearing a face covering, they could be turned away. However, PSTA said, " If riders are not wearing a mask or protective face covering, they will be turned away or passed by."

PSTA said they made the call due to safety concerns for employees and the community.

The rule went into effect Monday.