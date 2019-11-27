Publix chefs have ideas on what to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers

You probably have your Thanksgiving Day menu all planned out, but instead of repeating those dishes the day after, there are other ways to handle your leftovers.

The creative chefs at Publix Aprons gave some ideas of what to do with those extra portions. You can even use it as a Thanksgiving Day side dish as you finalize your menus.

The recipes can be found below:

Leftover Empanadas

Makes 12



Ingredients

6 tablespoons turkey, chopped

6 tablespoons green bean casserole

2 tablespoons gravy

4 oz. smoked gouda, shredded

12 empanada shells

1 egg, beaten

Method

1) Preheat oven to 425°f.

2) Mix turkey, casserole, gravy and cheese together.

3) Place dough circles on a lightly floured surface.

4) Place a heaping tablespoon of stuffing in middle of a circle; brush edges of dough with egg wash.

5) Fold circle over itself, press edges with your fingers or a fork to seal, and place on a baking sheet.

6) Repeat until all empanadas are filled.

7) Brush with egg wash and bake until golden brown and puffy, about 15–20 minutes.



Stuffed Mashed Potato Balls

Makes 18

Ingredients

1 lb. mashed potatoes, cold

1 egg

1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 teaspoon chives, sliced thin

1/4 cup cranberry sauce

1/2 cup diced turkey or ham

1 cup flour

1 egg, beaten

2 cups bread crumbs

2/3 cup gravy - hot

Method

1) Preheat fryer to 350°f.

2) Mix potatoes with 1 egg, parmesan and chives, until fully combined.

3) Mix meat and cranberry sauce together and chill.

4) Scoop potatoes into 18 balls.

5) Push a dent into each ball and fill with some cranberry mix and then close and roll into a ball.

6) Repeat until all potato is used and chill for at least 30 minutes.

7) Place flour, egg and bread crumbs into 3 bowls and dip the potato balls into the four, then the egg and finally the bread crumb, making sure to shake off any excess in each bowl.

8) Chill again for 30 minutes or more.

9) Fry until golden brown and heated through, about 3 minutes.

10) Serve with gravy for dipping.

Mini Thanksgiving Frittatas

Makes 12

Ingredients

Pan Spray

16 eggs

8 oz. ham, diced

8 oz. sweet potatoes, diced

2/3 cup shredded cheddar

4 oz. herb goat cheese

1/4 cup cranberry sauce