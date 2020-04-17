Publix donates $1 million to Feeding America; $100,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay, $25,000 to All Faiths Food Bank
TAMPA, Fla. - As food banks across thec ountry face a higher-than-usual demand due to the pandemic, both individuals and organizations have stepped up to help.
Publix is the latest to announce a donation. On Thursday, the Lakeland-based grocery store chain announced second $1 million donation to Feeding America member food banks.
“As we continue to see an increase in the number of people facing food insecurity during this pandemic, we are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for this additional contribution in support of Feeding America member food banks,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones in a statement. “This donation will provide meals and essential supplies to our neighbors and continues to support our ongoing commitment to alleviating hunger in the communities we serve.”
The donation will be distributed to the following food banks:
Alabama
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama in Birmingham / $25,000
Feeding the Gulf Coast in Theodore / $35,000
Food Bank of North Alabama in Huntsville / $20,000
Montgomery Area Food Bank in Montgomery / $20,000
Florida
All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota / $25,000
America's Second Harvest of the Big Bend in Tallahassee / $17,500
Feeding Northeast Florida in Jacksonville / $50,000
Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park / $150,000
Feeding Tampa Bay in Tampa / $100,000
Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers / $50,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando / $100,000
Treasure Coast Food Bank in Fort Pierce / $35,000
Georgia
America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia in Savannah / $15,000
Atlanta Community Food Bank in Atlanta / $100,000
Feeding the Valley in Midland / $7,500
Food Bank of Northeast Georgia in Athens / $7,500
Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta / $15,000
Middle Georgia Community Food Bank in Macon / $7,500
Second Harvest of South Georgia in Valdosta / $7,500
North Carolina
Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in Raleigh / $17,500
Inter-Faith Food Shuttle in Raleigh / $7,500
Manna Food Bank in Asheville / $7,500
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte / $50,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina in Winston-Salem / $7,500
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina in Fayetteville / $5,000
South Carolina
Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia / $20,000
Lowcountry Food Bank in Charleston / $25,000
Tennessee
Chattanooga Area Food Bank in Chattanooga / $10,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee in Maryville / $7,500
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in Nashville / $35,000
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee in Kingsport / $5,000
Virginia
Feed More in Richmond / $15,000