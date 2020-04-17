Publix donates $1 million to Feeding America; $100,000 to Feeding Tampa Bay, $25,000 to All Faiths Food Bank

article

As food banks across thec ountry face a higher-than-usual demand due to the pandemic, both individuals and organizations have stepped up to help.

Publix is the latest to announce a donation. On Thursday, the Lakeland-based grocery store chain announced second $1 million donation to Feeding America member food banks.

“As we continue to see an increase in the number of people facing food insecurity during this pandemic, we are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for this additional contribution in support of Feeding America member food banks,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones in a statement. “This donation will provide meals and essential supplies to our neighbors and continues to support our ongoing commitment to alleviating hunger in the communities we serve.”

The donation will be distributed to the following food banks:

Alabama

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama in Birmingham / $25,000

Feeding the Gulf Coast in Theodore / $35,000

Food Bank of North Alabama in Huntsville / $20,000

Montgomery Area Food Bank in Montgomery / $20,000

Florida

All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota / $25,000

America's Second Harvest of the Big Bend in Tallahassee / $17,500

Feeding Northeast Florida in Jacksonville / $50,000

Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park / $150,000

Feeding Tampa Bay in Tampa / $100,000

Harry Chapin Food Bank in Fort Myers / $50,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando / $100,000

Treasure Coast Food Bank in Fort Pierce / $35,000

Georgia

America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia in Savannah / $15,000

Atlanta Community Food Bank in Atlanta / $100,000

Feeding the Valley in Midland / $7,500

Food Bank of Northeast Georgia in Athens / $7,500

Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta / $15,000

Middle Georgia Community Food Bank in Macon / $7,500

Second Harvest of South Georgia in Valdosta / $7,500

North Carolina

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina in Raleigh / $17,500

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle in Raleigh / $7,500

Manna Food Bank in Asheville / $7,500

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte / $50,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina in Winston-Salem / $7,500

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina in Fayetteville / $5,000

South Carolina

Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia / $20,000

Lowcountry Food Bank in Charleston / $25,000

Tennessee

Chattanooga Area Food Bank in Chattanooga / $10,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee in Maryville / $7,500

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in Nashville / $35,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee in Kingsport / $5,000

Virginia

Feed More in Richmond / $15,000