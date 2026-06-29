Publix releases new limited-edition ice cream for summer
LAKELAND, Fla. - Publix has launched three limited-edition ice cream and frozen yogurt flavors to help shoppers cool down during the hot summer months.
Publix summer flavor launch
What we know:
Summer has officially arrived, and temperatures are already climbing into the 90s. To help ice cream lovers beat the heat, Lakeland-based grocery chain Publix has officially introduced a brand-new lineup of three limited-edition frozen treats.
RELATED: Publix releases first seasonal limited-edition ice cream flavors of 2026
Half-gallon limited-edition flavors
Publix Limited Edition Guava & Cheese Pastry Frozen Yogurt
Guava frozen yogurt with cream cheese swirls and vanilla wafers.
A half-gallon container of Publix Limited Edition Guava & Cheese Pastry Frozen Yogurt stands against a plain white background. Courtesy: Publix.
Publix Limited Edition Sweet Tea & Lemonade Float Premium Ice Cream
Black tea flavored ice cream with lemon flavored swirls and lemonade flavored flakes throughout.
A half-gallon container of Publix Limited Edition Sweet Tea & Lemonade Float Premium Ice Cream features vibrant, sliced lemon illustrations on its packaging. Courtesy: Publix.
Pint-sized limited-edition flavor
Publix Limited Edition Hummingbird Cake Premium Ice Cream
Pineapple, banana, coconut, and carrot ice cream with cream cheese icing swirls, banana bread, and praline pecan pieces.
A pint container of Publix Limited Edition Hummingbird Cake Premium Ice Cream sits centered against a clean white backdrop. Courtesy: Publix.
Availability of seasonal treats
What we don't know:
While the new flavors are currently arriving at supermarket locations, it remains unclear exactly how long these limited-edition options will stay on the shelves before disappearing for the season.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official Publix product release announcement detailing the supermarket chain's new limited-edition summer frozen dessert lineup.