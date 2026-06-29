Publix releases new limited-edition ice cream for summer

The Brief The Lakeland-based grocery chain Publix has released a new line of three limited-edition ice cream and frozen yogurt flavors for summer. The seasonal rollout features a mix of half-gallon and pint options inspired by classic Southern treats and tropical pastries. The new refreshing flavors are hitting freezer shelves as summer heat waves push local temperatures into the 90s.



Publix has launched three limited-edition ice cream and frozen yogurt flavors to help shoppers cool down during the hot summer months.

Publix summer flavor launch

What we know:

Summer has officially arrived, and temperatures are already climbing into the 90s. To help ice cream lovers beat the heat, Lakeland-based grocery chain Publix has officially introduced a brand-new lineup of three limited-edition frozen treats.

RELATED: Publix releases first seasonal limited-edition ice cream flavors of 2026

Half-gallon limited-edition flavors

Publix Limited Edition Guava & Cheese Pastry Frozen Yogurt

Guava frozen yogurt with cream cheese swirls and vanilla wafers.

A half-gallon container of Publix Limited Edition Guava & Cheese Pastry Frozen Yogurt stands against a plain white background. Courtesy: Publix.

Publix Limited Edition Sweet Tea & Lemonade Float Premium Ice Cream

Black tea flavored ice cream with lemon flavored swirls and lemonade flavored flakes throughout.

A half-gallon container of Publix Limited Edition Sweet Tea & Lemonade Float Premium Ice Cream features vibrant, sliced lemon illustrations on its packaging. Courtesy: Publix.

Pint-sized limited-edition flavor

Publix Limited Edition Hummingbird Cake Premium Ice Cream

Pineapple, banana, coconut, and carrot ice cream with cream cheese icing swirls, banana bread, and praline pecan pieces.

A pint container of Publix Limited Edition Hummingbird Cake Premium Ice Cream sits centered against a clean white backdrop. Courtesy: Publix.

Availability of seasonal treats

What we don't know:

While the new flavors are currently arriving at supermarket locations, it remains unclear exactly how long these limited-edition options will stay on the shelves before disappearing for the season.