Florida's largest pumpkin at over 1,500 pounds now on display in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - It's the great pumpkin!
Florida's largest pumpkin, clocking at over 1,500 pounds, was delivered to a farmers market in North Tampa Thursday morning.
The pumpkin was delivered from Michigan and displayed at Bearss Groves farm stand.
According to officials, the pumpkin will welcome shoppers and families in front of the market. Bearss Grove, at 14316 Lake Magdalene Blvd., is open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.