Puppy exposed to fentanyl revived with Narcan: LFD
LACEY, Wash. - We often hear that cats have nine lives, but a puppy in Washington is getting a second chance after firefighters say it was exposed to fentanyl.
What we know:
First responders with the Lacey Fire Department said they recently found a small puppy unresponsive inside a vehicle where fentanyl was present.
Courtesy: Lacey Fire Department
They used their training and a small dose of Narcan to revive the puppy at the scene, and it is now doing well.
Photos posted by the Lacey Fire Department showed the puppy wrapped up in a towel after it regained consciousness.
Courtesy: Lacey Fire Department
In a post on social media, the fire department wrote, "It’s not every day we use Narcan on a four-legged patient—but our teams are ready for just about anything."
What we don't know:
It is unclear who owned the puppy or where the puppy was taken after it was revived.
It is also unclear whether the vehicle's owner is facing charges.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Lacey Fire Department.