Puppy exposed to fentanyl revived with Narcan: LFD

The Brief A puppy in Washington was revived with Narcan. Firefighters with the Lacey Fire Department in Washington said they found the puppy unresponsive in a vehicle where fentanyl was present. The firefighters relied on their training and a small dose of Narcan to revive the puppy.



We often hear that cats have nine lives, but a puppy in Washington is getting a second chance after firefighters say it was exposed to fentanyl.

What we know:

First responders with the Lacey Fire Department said they recently found a small puppy unresponsive inside a vehicle where fentanyl was present.

Courtesy: Lacey Fire Department

They used their training and a small dose of Narcan to revive the puppy at the scene, and it is now doing well.

Photos posted by the Lacey Fire Department showed the puppy wrapped up in a towel after it regained consciousness.

READ: Police seize guns, drugs and make nearly 40 arrests during Operation Sarasota S.U.R.G.E. III

Courtesy: Lacey Fire Department

In a post on social media, the fire department wrote, "It’s not every day we use Narcan on a four-legged patient—but our teams are ready for just about anything."

What we don't know:

It is unclear who owned the puppy or where the puppy was taken after it was revived.

It is also unclear whether the vehicle's owner is facing charges.