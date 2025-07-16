Police seize guns, drugs and make nearly 40 arrests during Operation Sarasota S.U.R.G.E. III

The Brief Nearly 40 people have been arrested during Operation Sarasota S.U.R.G.E. since last August. Operation Sarasota S.U.R.G.E. III stands for Sarasota Unified Reduction Gun Crime Enforcement. Drugs and dozens of guns, some of which were stolen, were also seized during the operation.



Nearly 40 people have been arrested, and Sarasota police seized dozens of guns, some illegal, and pounds of illegal drugs during Operation Sarasota S.U.R.G.E. III.

What is Operation Sarasota S.U.R.G.E. III

Operation Sarasota S.U.R.G.E. III stands for Sarasota Unified Reduction Gun Crime Enforcement.

The backstory:

It began in August 2024 and was created to aggressively combat violent crime, particularly firearm-related offenses, and reduce the presence of illegal weapons and drugs in the city.

Over nine months, Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said undercover detectives, working with confidential informants, conducted nearly 100 pre-planned operations.

By the numbers:

Law enforcement officers recovered 43 guns. Fifteen of the guns were stolen and 10 were linked to shootings in Sarasota, Tampa and St. Petersburg. Some of the guns were recovered hours after being reported stolen.

The chief said they also seized 44 pounds of marijuana, 1.72 pounds of cocaine, 6.6 pounds of THC wax, 8.7 ounces of methamphetamine and smaller, but dangerous amounts of fentanyl, heroin, mushrooms, MDMA and hundreds of illegal prescription pills.

Thirty-nine of 42 identified suspects were arrested, and law enforcement officers are working to locate the ones still at large.

What they're saying:

"Let me be very clear. Operations like SURGE are very dangerous. Our undercover officers faced armed, violent felons in high-risk encounters and they did it with professionalism, courage and pure precision," Troche stated. "Make no mistake. If you are illegally carrying a firearm in the city of Sarasota, especially if you are a felon, you will be identified, investigated and you will be held accountable in the city of Sarasota."

"We have operations going 24/7, so if you think you’re selling it to someone off the street, guess what? You’re probably selling it to us and you’re going to go to jail," Troche said. "With our partnership with the federal government, that’s a hammer with the federal government, so is the state attorney’s office. With that partnership with the federal government and the state attorney’s office, that’s the perfect mixture right there."