Quick & easy French silk pie recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make a French silk pie.
This recipe yields about 8 servings.
Ingredients
- 1 box instant chocolate pudding mix
- 2 cups milk
- 1 10" graham cracker pie crust
- 1 8-oz tub of whipped topping, defrosted
- Chocolate chips for garnish
Instructions
In a large bowl, whisk together the pudding mix and the milk until well blended. Add half the whipped topping and mix until fully incorporated. Pour the pudding mixture into the pie crust and smooth it to fill all the corners. Top with the remaining whipped topping and smooth it to look nice. Top with a sprinkling of chocolate chips. Refrigerate for 1 hour to set, then serve.
The Source: This recipe comes from Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ.