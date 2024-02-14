Raccoons hijack Florida woman's late-night DoorDash taco order: 'I'm not fighting three of these things'

A Florida woman's late-night taco craving escalated into a face-to-face encounter with a group of thieves who stole her DoorDash order. Even though these bandits were indeed masked, they're not your typical thieves.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Caterina Sevares had just hopped out of the shower and went to open the front door of her West Palm Beach apartment. She expected her DoorDash order from Talkin' Tacos, but what she got instead was a shocking meeting with a nursery of raccoons who had just eaten all her food.

"My jaw dropped," Sevares told FOX 35.

She said they ate everything but the tortillas.

Photo: Caterina Sevares (@cat_sevaress)

Sevares whipped out her phone and recorded the creatures staring her down in the hallway of her apartment complex – and she said they were even making noises at her. One raccoon even got up on its hind legs, while a couple of other ones were watching from the stairs.

Photo: Caterina Sevares (@cat_sevaress)

"Once they started hissing, I shut the door so fast. I was like, ‘They can have the carne asada, it’s fine,'" Sevares said.

Sevares said what's crazy is that she lives on the second floor of her apartment complex, so she's convinced the raccoon and "his whole entourage" were stalking the DoorDasher. She said the bag of food was outside her front door for about 10 minutes, mostly due to the fact that she was in the shower and the food arrived faster than she expected.

Photo: Caterina Sevares (@cat_sevaress)

The video she took was uploaded to TikTok, and it immediately went viral. Since it was posted on Tuesday, it's gotten over 2.5 million views.

"I'm still in shock it went viral," she said.

Viewers were absolutely enthralled by what had happened.

"He was STANDING ON BUSINESS," one user wrote.

"He was like, ‘sooo.. you still gonna eat that?’" said another.

"So yall don’t be waiting in the shadows when ya driver pulls up to immediately take it in once they turn they back??" another user wrote.

Talkin' Tacos caught wind of the viral TikTok and posted it on their own Instagram page.

"Taco thieves on the loose!" they captioned the video.

The taco spot also sent Sevares a gift card and promised her tacos on the house for the inconvenience.

Unfortunately for Sevares, no other restaurants in the area were open at the time of the theft, so she said she wasn't able to place another order. Hopefully next time, the raccoons stay away!

"I'm 5-foot-3," she said. "I'm not fighting three of these things."