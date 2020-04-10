Radiant Church creates more than 1,000 care packages for healthcare workers

The front lines of the coronavirus pandemic can be found in our local hospitals and members of Radiant Church wanted to say thank you.

"We put together care bags for all of our medical professionals," Pastor Aaron Burke said. "What's really cool is everyone had a handwritten thank you note so every person that gets these gets that note."

They made more than 1,000 so far, and they have donated to Brandon Hospital, Memorial Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Each bag contains items such as granola bars, hand sanitizer, tissues and a handwritten note.

"We were trying to find a tangible way to say thanks," Burke explained. "Everybody can use a word of encouragement during this season."

