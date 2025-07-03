Rain or shine: Tampa Bay’s Fourth of July fireworks and drone shows still on

The Brief Major Fourth of July events in Tampa and St. Pete are moving forward despite rain in the forecast. St. Pete’s fireworks could shift times, while the Hillsborough County Fair drone show plans to fly unless major storms roll in. Officials remind everyone to watch out for lightning — if it’s close, head indoors.



Tampa Bay’s biggest Independence Day celebrations are still set to light up the sky, even with rain clouds hovering overhead.

Event organizers in both St. Petersburg and Hillsborough County say their shows are planned "rain or shine," though start times could shift if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

What they're saying:

Ferdian Jap, event coordinator for the City of St. Petersburg, says their fireworks at the St. Pete Pier, now marking its fifth anniversary, will be even bigger this year, featuring the U.S. Army Band, sand sculptures and photo ops:

"If we know there's a storm or rain coming later at 9 p.m., we'll try to shoot it up early at 8:30pm. Or, if there's rain early, we can shoot the fireworks off at 10 o'clock," Jap said. "If it's just rain, we're shooting it."

Meanwhile at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, they’re hosting a unique drone light show.

Serena Stratton, assistant manager, says: "As long as we don’t have a heavy downpour or lightning… we’re still good. Light rain, the drones can survive."

By the numbers:

About 30,000 people are expected at the St. Pete Pier alone, likely more thanks to special anniversary plans.

Tampa International Airport reported 220 delayed flights on Thursday due to weather delays, 40% of all flights. Officials say check with your airline before heading to the airport.