How will the weather be on July 4? Here's what you need to know

If you’re making plans for the Fourth of July, you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar, but don’t cancel your fireworks just yet. Much like Thursday, the forecast calls for several rounds of heavy rain throughout the day, with breaks in between.

While the risk of severe weather remains low, pockets of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying spots and areas that have already seen rain this week.

The good news? It’s not shaping up to be a total washout. Some communities may have a dry window just in time for evening festivities.

Outdoor plans (especially fireworks shows and pool parties) should be weather-aware, as the timing, because of the placement of storms, will vary throughout the day.

Having rain gear and an umbrella is a smart call, just to be safe.

Check back with FOX 13 closer to your event time for more updates as this forecast unfolds.