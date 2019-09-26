RAM in need of volunteer doctors, dentists, ophthalmologists for October clinic

Image 1 of 3 ▼

For the second year, Dr. William McSwain prepares volunteer his services at the Remote Area Medical Clinic, known as the RAM Clinic.

Over the course of two days, he'll see nearly 500 patients who need eye exams or glasses and 500 more patients will come for other services including general checkups, dental cleaning, fillings, and extractions.

The services are all free.

"I think it’s a very meaningful use of your time. You think about what you would be doing on that Saturday otherwise," McSwain said. "I think it’s part of our responsibility to take care of people who can’t afford health insurance."

This year, RAM is running low on volunteer doctors.

"We have around 13 doctors for Saturday... I’d like to see around 30 or 40 or more," said Brenda Ware, with Manatee Technical College.

Ware said if they can't find more volunteer doctors, dentists, and ophthalmologists, patients will be turned away.

"It's a terrible feeling to have to turn people away especially when they need care," said Ware. "We all need to give back and to serve the community that’s out there in desperate need."

The RAm clinic parking lot at Manatee Technical College, located at 6305 State Road 70 East, Bradenton, will open at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

Ticket distribution begins at 3 a.m. The process will be repeated Sunday, Oct. 13.

For more information about volunteering at RAM, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.