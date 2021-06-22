Rani Goods: Comfortable clothing line for women made in Florida

Rani Goods is a Bay Area women’s clothing company. The owner, Preeti Patel, creates all her clothing in her Manatee County workshop.

Most of Patel's pieces are one-size-fits-all. She’s doing that to ensure the brand remains size-inclusive.

"That’s what I am aiming for, is clothes that are comfortable and make the wearer feel confident," she explained.

Rani Goods keeps comfort as a focus. Patel says she locally sources the best fabrics she can get her hands on.

"When a customer puts a Rani piece on, I hope they feel like they never want to take it off," she added.

Advertisement

Locally, you can find Rani Goods clothing at The Body Electric Yoga Company in St. Petersburg and the REinspired Boutique in Bradenton. The whole Rani Goods line is available at ranigoods.com.