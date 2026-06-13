RAP River Run raises critical support for children and families in need

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The Brief The 17th Annual RAP River Run at Sims Park in New Port Richie brought together nearly 2,000 runners, walkers and families to raise money for the RAP House, an emergency shelter for youth in crisis. Funds from the event support meals, clothing, counseling, case management and temporary housing for children ages 10 to 17 facing homelessness, trauma or family instability. Youth and Family Advocates say community support from the race helps sustain critical services offered 24/7 at no cost to children and families throughout the region.



Nearly 2,000 runners, walkers and families gathered at Sims Park this weekend for the 17th Annual RAP River Run, raising money for the RAP House and the services it provides to children and families in crisis.

The event featured a 10K race, a 5K run and walk, and a Kids Adventure Run, all benefiting Youth and Family Advocates and its RAP House shelter.

RAP River Run

What we know:

The RAP House provides emergency shelter and support services for youth facing a variety of challenges, including homelessness, family instability and involvement in the child welfare system.

"It's a 24-bed shelter that serves youth who are in crisis," said Susan Eby, incoming CEO of Youth and Family Advocates. "It could be due to homelessness, behavioral challenges, instability in their family due to the child welfare system. So all the proceeds will go directly to supporting that facility."

Stefanie Pontlitz, chair of the RAP River Run committee, said the shelter often serves children during transitional periods in their lives.

"Rap House does short-term housing for youth who are age 10 to 17 that are in between foster care units," Pontlitz said. "Maybe they're waiting for adoption, they've had some sort of trauma at home, so they need a temporary place to stay while they're figuring it out," Pontlitz said.

Community steps up to help

What they're saying:

Organizers say the annual race continues to grow, thanks to strong community support and volunteer involvement.

"This is always a great day where the community comes together to help raise money," said Mark Wickham, current CEO of Youth and Family Advocates.

Funds raised through the event help provide meals, clothing, counseling, case management and a safe place to stay for young people in need.

"It's just heartwarming to see the community support that comes here every year," Wickham said. "It has been growing and growing. The volunteers, your committee, amazing people who really devote an enormous amount of time to make this happen."

A lifeline for children and families

Dig deeper:

The RAP House operates 24/7, 365 days a year, serving children and families throughout the region at no cost to those receiving care. Organizers say the race has become a vital source of funding for programs that help young people navigate some of the most challenging moments of their lives.

Youth and Family Advocates has served the community for more than five decades and has expanded its reach well beyond Pasco County.

"So Youth and Family Advocates has been in Pasco County for 56 years now, but we have now grown into 10 different counties providing prevention services from juvenile justice," Eby said. "We have three youth crisis shelters. We have behavioral health services and we also do affordable housing."

Eby said the goal is to provide stability and support that helps young people succeed long-term.

"It just provides a stable environment where they can get services so that they can come back out into the community and live a healthy life with their families," Eby concluded.

You can find more information on Youth and Family Advocates here.