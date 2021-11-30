Rapper from Riverview suspected in mysterious murder of Temple Terrace man

A Temple Terrace mother is desperate for answers after her son was found murdered on the side of a road in a remote area of northern Florida. A hip-hop performer from Riverview is being called a suspect and is currently being held on a weapons charge.

Danita Cuevas says she last spoke to her son, 30-year-old Kristian Lujan, after he made it to South Carolina on a road trip from Tampa. She says they normally talk multiple times a day so when he didn’t return her calls she reported him missing.

That's when she learned he was murdered.

"We just want to know what happened. We just want to know what happened to him because he didn't deserve that. He did not deserve that," Cuevas said.

Kristian Lujan (L) in family photo

Cuevas says Lujan was a loving son and devoted big brother who worked as a package handler for FedEx in Tampa. She says he always put family first.

"He loved his family and he wanted to feel that love, which I know he did, you know, and it's just that's why this is so hard. It's like it's even hard to talk about him not being here," Cuevas said.

She last spoke to him on November 14.

Kristian Lujan (center) in family photo

"He said, you know, I just made it to South Carolina and I was a bit confused because I'm like, ‘OK, what are you doing out there?’ You know? But it was so early in the morning I was sleeping still, and I said, 'OK, I'll call you later,'" Cuevas remembers.

But when she called him back, Lujan never picked up, so she reported him missing. Deputies in Columbia County, Florida had to tell Cuevas had been found dead.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, deputies located his body on S.W. Harmony Lane near State Road 47 in Lake City which is about 60 miles west of Jacksonville.

Memorial for Kristian Lujan (family photo)

Investigators say the suspected killer, identified as 29-year-old Javont’e Wilkins of Hillsborough County, was the one who called law enforcement to report Lujan's death.

He was taken into custody in Hamilton County, Florida.

Javont’e Wilkins (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

In a statement, Sheriff Mark Hunter said, "This type of case is not common in our area. We want the public to know that we believe this is an isolated incident and there are no other threats to the public related to this incident. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners as we investigate this case."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has now taken the lead on the investigation.

Wilkins, who is known locally in Riverview as a rapper, was being held on a weapons charge.

Lujan's mother says she is at a loss about what could have happened.

"I didn't even know what to think. I'm like, ‘Who is he?’" Cuevas said, referring to Wilkins.

30-year-old Kristian Lujan with his mother, Danita Cuevas (provided photo)

Cuevas says, to her knowledge, Wilkins isn't someone she, her son, or any of his friends knew personally which is why she's pleading for people who may have seen something to come forward.

"Please, please anybody who knows anything, please just say something," Cuevas said.

At this time, FDLE won't offer any more details about how exactly the suspect reported this to authorities.

Anyone who knows something, but wants to remain anonymous you can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.