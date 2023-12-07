Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Florida for cocaine possession

article

Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Florida on Thursday after being found with cocaine.

According to records obtained from the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was found asleep behind the wheel of a Bentley that was blocking a roadway in Plantation at around 2:07 a.m. on Thursday.

READ: 2 people seriously injured in plane crash at Zephyrhills Municipal Airport

Driving in his patrol vehicle, the responding officer approached the car parked on the road in the 600 block of NW 47th Terrace, but the vehicle didn't move and remained parked in the roadway.

The officer turned on his patrol lights and approached the driver-side door where he found Kodak asleep. According to records, the officer smelled a strong odor of burnt cannabis coming from the car.

Police then noticed a Styrofoam cup in the door handle, with an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from it. They asked Kodak to exit the vehicle and asked him if there were weapons or anything illegal in the car, to which he responded "just weed."

The officer returned to the vehicle to review the driver's license information for Kodak, but when he looked back over at the rapper, he noticed white powder falling off of him while his back was turned away.

The officer, believing Kodak was trying to discard illegal narcotics, exited the car and noticed Kodak's mouth was full of white powder. Police then placed him in handcuffs and observed white rock-like substances on the ground. The rapper said it was "Percocet."

Kodak was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Tampering with Evidence or Fabricating Physical Evidence, and Improperly stopping or Parking his Vehicle.