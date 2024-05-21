Rare 40-ton whale skull discovered on North Carolina beach

A massive whale skull washed up on the shore of Hatteras Island in North Carolina, attracting the attention of beachgoers and marine biologists alike.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore shared the news on its official Facebook page, posting photos of the impressive find. The skull, believed to belong to a humpback whale, was discovered on a remote stretch of the beach.

The discovery has sparked interest among visitors and researchers. According to the National Park Service, the skull is estimated to be around 5 feet long. Marine biologists from the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island have been consulted to assist with the identification and study of the skull.

"The Outer Banks of North Carolina, known for history, hurricanes, and shipwrecks also happens to be a hotspot for marine mammal activity," the agency wrote.

Beachgoers are advised to keep a safe distance from the skull to preserve it for further examination and to ensure their own safety. The skull will likely be transported to a facility where it can be studied in more detail.

Humpback whales are known to inhabit the waters off the North Carolina coast, particularly during their migration periods. This skull may offer valuable insights into the local whale population and their movements.

The public is encouraged to follow updates from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore and the North Carolina Aquarium for more information on this intriguing find.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



