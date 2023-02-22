Diners at a Miami Cheesecake Factory stunned by unexpected guest

On February 17, customers at a Cheesecake Factory in Miami got a surprise visit during their meal.

A rat was spotted by customers hanging from the ceiling vent.

Video from Kimberly Torres shows the rat as diners observe from their seats. Staff members were able to capture the unexpected visitor in a trash can within a minute and a half of it being spotted.

"After they caught it they let it out outside. As it turns out, the rat returned for dinner just a few hours later. It was found hanging from another vent in a nearby area," added Kimberly.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation reportedly performed an inspection the day after the rodent’s visit and found 13 violations, but no rodent issues.

A Cheesecake Factory spokesperson told Local 10 news: "The restaurant receives monthly service and inspection from our pest control vendor. Following the incident, we immediately contacted the vendor to inspect the restaurant and assist with any remediation efforts. The health department also inspected the restaurant, found no evidence of pest activity, and issued the restaurant a clean bill of health."