RayJay practically empty for Buccaneers home opener; fans flock to local sports bars to watch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their home opener at Raymond James Stadium with no fans in the stands. The team, along with 25 other NFL teams, decided this because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So Bucs fans went to bars instead to cheer them on.

Some fans say it is a bit of a bummer because of all the hype to see Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski play on the home turf.

"Probably would've tried to see Brady, Gronk all of them, and see them play live, yeah. We got a lot of good talent this year and it's unfortunate that Tampa brings everyone together and now we're not able to go to the game but, I think they're still doing a good job," said football fans Anthony Springsteel and Jordan Blum.

A lot of fans went to bars to watch the game; which can only be open at 50% capacity under Governor Ron DeSantis's Phase Two guidelines.

"We knew we'd hit our capacity we were at so, this is our silver lining, first two games, no fans, they're going to come somewhere to watch it," said Gio Cruz, the owner of Ducky's on Kennedy Blvd.

The team says it hopes fans will be able to return to the stands by the third home game against the Green Bay Packers on October 18.

