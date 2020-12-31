Raymond James COVID-19 testing site moving to new location

Changes are coming to the Raymond James coronavirus testing site. After it closes Thursday at noon, the site will reopen in a new location.

Starting Monday, Jan. 4, the site will move across Dale Mabry Highway and can be accessed through Parking Lot 12, which is near the entrance to Hillsborough Community College. Residents will enter the site from the north near the entrance to the HCC parking lot on Tampa Bay Boulevard.

There is no entry point from Columbus Drive. After getting a test, residents will exit to the south onto Columbus Drive.

Digital message boards will be up to help guide drivers to the new site.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine distribution information in Tampa Bay area counties

After next week, the site will also return to its normal schedule of Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Advertisement

After closing on New Year’s Eve, the testing site will remain closed during the New Year’s holiday weekend to relocate.

A coronavirus testing site opened at Raymond James Stadium on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (FOX 13 News)

Officials said the county’s COVID-19 Coronavirus Testing and Information Line, (888) 513-6321, will remain open 24/7 on New Year’s Day and through the weekend for general questions related to COVID-19, but will not be available to make testing appointments.

Testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Here is the upcoming schedule for the Raymond James Stadium testing site:

Thursday, Dec. 31 - open from 8 a.m. until noon

Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3 - closed

Monday, Jan. 4 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Normal schedule of Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., resumes Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Entry lines may close early when demand is high and to accommodate longer wait times.

Appointments are required for the following two testing sites:

Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek, Riverview

William Owen Pass Sports Complex, 1300 Sydney Dover Road, Dover

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (888) 513-6321, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting. Those sites will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 3.

The testing site at Lee Davis Community Resource Center, located at 3402 N. 22nd St. in Tampa, has the following schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 31 - open from 8 a.m. until noon

Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3 - closed

Normal schedule of Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., resumes Monday, Jan. 4.

Appointments are not scheduled in advance here. Testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Similar to the Raymond James Stadium site, entry lines may close early when demand is high and to accommodate longer wait times.