Raymond James hosts thousands for Making Strides walk in Tampa

Waves of pink moved in unison around Raymond James stadium Saturday morning, representing courage, strength and the fight against breast cancer.

The American Cancer Society told FOX 13 about 25,000 people were in attendance at the final "Making Strides" walk in Tampa.

"The energy here is amazing," survivor Lillian Trejo said. "There are so many people that come out here there are survivors and thrivers, they're family members, friends of the community, and they all come together for this important event, and we really feel like a family. There's a sisterhood here."

Survivors like Trejo were honored at a special breakfast before the march, where they smiled, hugged, and celebrated each other.

FOX 13's own Linda Hurtado, a survivor herself who lost her mother to breast cancer, was back for another year to share her story and feel inspired by her sisters in pink.

"The best thing about these walks is that you will meet people that have been surviving 25–30 years, and it gives you hope that cancer doesn't have to be the end," Hurtado stressed. "It can be kind of a renewal in the beginning of an even better life."

For some, like PGA Tour Plater Wyndham Clark who traveled from Arizona to march with the Power Design team; it was also a day to honor loved ones lost.

"My mom was a breast cancer survivor for 14 years, and then it came back, and my mom passed away about 11 years ago now," Clark recalled.

Once a huge support system for his mom, Wyndham along with thousands of others - now come out to show support for the survivors and those going through the battle.

"The one thing that makes cancer somewhat bearable is being surrounded by the people you love every step of the way," Wyndham said. "It's huge to have a great support system so to see everyone out here supporting and bringing awareness, that is huge."

Proceeds go towards funding research and programs that assist patients, families and caregivers. According to their website, participating teams raised more than $600,000.