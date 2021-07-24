Raymond James Stadium hosts job fair as concerts, Bucs return to Bay Area

Concerts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 2021 Super Bowl champions, will soon be back at Raymond James Stadium, but it’s the welcoming faces and big smiles behind the scenes that help to make these events a success.

"Why work when you can have fun and get paid to do it," said David Moss, director of events services at Raymond James Stadium.

Hoping to help those looking for work get back on their feet, Raymond James is looking for hardworking individuals who will bring the stadium to life.

"Someone who wants to have fun," said Moss. "We work in sports and entertainment. All of our guests are here on their days off. They’re having a great time, and we want to have a great time with them."

On Saturday, dozens waited for their chance to apply during a job fair hosted by the stadium. But they still need all the help they can get.

"We have the whole gamut of positions available for our event staff. We have parkers, ticket takers, security, cleaning, catering, concessions," said Moss. "Evenings and weekends are 95 percent of our events, so it’s really flexible."

READ To get unemployment benefits, Floridians will again have to prove they've looked for jobs

After a year of canceled shows and half-full football games, the stadium is ready to be back to business as usual.

"We’re going to have 60,000 people plus every single Sunday here at Raymond James Stadium," said Moss.

RELATED: Bay Area businesses say they can't find enough employees

Moss says those thinking about joining the team won’t be disappointed.

"We’re fun, we’re a great place to be," he shared.

Those who join the team can even get exclusive incentives, like tickets to events and even sold-out Buc’s games.

LINK: To apply for a position or learn more, visit https://raymondjamesstadium.com/employment.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Advertisement

Sign up for our daily newsletter