Rays stadium proposal passes first vote by St. Pete leaders, final vote set for July

The plan to build a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays took a big step forward Thursday night, with leaders in St. Petersburg giving their approval in the City Council's first round of votes.

The 5-3 votes were related to the $6 billion cost of the project, along with rezoning land in the Historic Gas Plant District to allow for mixed-use development around the ballpark.

As it stands now, the 30,000-seat domed stadium by itself comes with a $1.3 billion price tag. Pinellas County would pay about $312.5 million from its tourist development tax revenue, while the city would contribute $287.5 million. The Rays would be on the hook for the rest of the ballpark, along with costs to maintain and operate the stadium once it opens.

Critics of the project argue public money should be spent on other priorities instead of a private project. They're also concerned the 600 planned units of workforce-affordable housing won't be affordable and may price out people who are already struggling to keep up with housing costs.

Another issue has been the timeline for potentially finalizing the deal, which critics say has moved too quickly. Supporters of the project, however, disagree with that notion.

"We have been talking about this for a very long time," said St. Pete resident Susan McGrath during Thursday's meeting. "Way before this administration, all during the last administration and probably the one before that. So use your good guidance and get it done."

The city administrator says the goal is to have the final documents in hand two weeks prior to July 11, when leaders hope to take their final vote. If that doesn't happen, that vote will get pushed back to July 18.

There are other moving parts, as well, including another workshop set for July 9. The county and Major League Baseball must also sign off on the deal before it becomes official.

