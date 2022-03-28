Reactions pour in after Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars

Comments and opinions lit up the Fox 13 Facebook page, following Will Smith’s slap of comedian Chris Rock.

"To be honest it makes me sad," said Kevin McCarthy, Fox’s film critic. "It is really unfortunate it took away from special moments of the night."

PREVIOUS: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock after Jada Pinkett Smith joke, then wins best actor Oscar

The slap came after Rock took a jab at Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. She was clearly not happy about it, and she's openly discussed dealing with alopecia in the past, a disorder that causes hair loss.

RELATED: What is alopecia? Chris Rock joke about Jada Pinkett Smith shines light on hair loss condition

"I don’t think Chris Rock did anything wrong," said Michael Babcock, executive producer of TMZ Sports. "He’s a comedian he's supposed to write jokes, you cannot walk on stage and smack somebody."

Highlighting the very real nature of it all, Rock was reportedly approached by police but opted not to press charges. Smith was still emotional after receiving the award for best actor for his performance in "King Richard," where he played the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

"I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. I hope the Academy invites me back thank you," Smith said in his speech.

Smith was spotted partying post-show. And while yes, this is already becoming the next big Will Smith meme, perhaps there is a real life lesson here.

Advertisement

"You’ve got to stay calm, control your emotion. That is not a good look for a guy who's normally so composed," said Babcock.