Recipe: Dr. BBQ’s Ultimate Burger Bar

To make a great burger bar, start with a couple of different choices for the protein. Beef is the most popular, of course, but I love turkey burgers. And we can’t forget the guests who are on a plant-based diet. Always have choices for the buns, too.

To really kick up that burger bar, line up lots of toppings. Both traditional and fun ones so the guests can each make a burger that’s all their own.

Here’s my suggestions, but feel free to add anything that sounds good to you!

INGREDIENTS:

6-ounce patties:

80/20 ground beef

Ground turkey

Beyond Meat

Great buns:

Bakery buns

Onion buns

Brioche

Cheese:

Swiss

Cheddar

Pepper Jack

Brie

Advertisement

Traditional toppings:

Ketchup

Lettuce

Tomato

Onion

Fun toppings:

Dr. BBQ’s Secret Burger Sauce (Half ranch and half barbecue sauce)

Bacon

Pulled pork

Sliced Avocado

Jalapenos

Pork Rinds

