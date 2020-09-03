Recipe: Dr. BBQ’s Ultimate Burger Bar
To make a great burger bar, start with a couple of different choices for the protein. Beef is the most popular, of course, but I love turkey burgers. And we can’t forget the guests who are on a plant-based diet. Always have choices for the buns, too.
To really kick up that burger bar, line up lots of toppings. Both traditional and fun ones so the guests can each make a burger that’s all their own.
Here’s my suggestions, but feel free to add anything that sounds good to you!
INGREDIENTS:
6-ounce patties:
80/20 ground beef
Ground turkey
Beyond Meat
Great buns:
Bakery buns
Onion buns
Brioche
Cheese:
Swiss
Cheddar
Pepper Jack
Brie
Advertisement
Traditional toppings:
Ketchup
Lettuce
Tomato
Onion
Fun toppings:
Dr. BBQ’s Secret Burger Sauce (Half ranch and half barbecue sauce)
Bacon
Pulled pork
Sliced Avocado
Jalapenos
Pork Rinds