Recipe for Asian pepper beef

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 pounds beef tip/sirloin steak

¼ cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons flour

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 red onion, cut into 1-inch squares

1 green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch squares

Garlic to taste



INSTRUCTIONS:

Slice the steak into 1/2-inch thick slices across the grain.

Whisk or hand mix together soy sauce, pepper and flour in a bowl until the mixture is smooth. Place the steak slices into the marinade, and stir or press until well-coated.

Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat, and place diced pepper into the skillet. Cook and stir the mixture until the pepper has turned bright green and started to become tender, about 2 minutes.

Follow the pepper with the sliced onion pieces. When the onion begins to soften, about 2 minutes, then stir in the green pepper. Set mixture aside.

Slowly stir in 1/3 of the steak strips into the hot oil. Cook and stir until the beef is well-browned, about 3 minutes, and remove the beef from the wok to a bowl. Repeat twice more, with the remaining beef.

Return all the peppers and onions to the cooked beef in the skillet. Toss the beef and stir everything together, and serve.

Add garlic as desired.