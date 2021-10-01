Recipe: Mojo pork tenderloin Cuban sliders

The author of ‘The Four Fundamentals of Smoking,’ pitmaster Chris Sussman, recently moved to Gulfport.

The ‘BBQ Buddha’ as he’s known, stops by FOX 13 on Friday to demonstrate his recipe for mojo pork tenderloin Cuban sliders.

Mix all of the marinade ingredients together except the onions.

Trim the pork tenderloin of extra fat and silver skin.

Pour the marinade over the pork then add sliced onions. Place that in the fridge overnight.

The next day take the pork out of the fridge and separate from the marinade.

Take the reserved marinade and bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Blend this and use as a mop for the pork as it cooks.

Preheat your grill to 350°

Place the pork on the grill and cook turning occasionally while mopping with the reserved marinade.

When the pork measures 140°F pull from the grill and let rest before slicing in to 8 disks (fitting perfectly on a slider bun).

Melt the butter and garlic mixture.

Assemble the buns with a slice of pork, topped with a slice of salami, 2 pickle chips, a slice of swiss cheese, and a mix of mustard and mayonnaise.

Place back on the grill for a few minutes to melt the cheese. Top the buns with some of that garlic butter mixture.