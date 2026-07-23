Recipe: Secret Mole Negro (Duck Version)

Turn your favorite takeout into an easy, quick, and delicious weeknight meal! Chef Terrell Manning, private chef and author of The Love Languages of Food, shares his recipe for the Chef’s Secret Mole Negro (Duck Version).

Chile & Spice Base: Toast the seeded chiles briefly before soaking, and dry-toast the whole spices until fragrant to unlock deep, smoky complexity without introducing bitterness.

Char & Fry: Caramelize the vegetables, then fry the bread, tortillas, plantain, raisins, and nuts in duck fat to build rich sweetness and create a natural thickening base.

Blend & Initial Cook: Puree the chiles, vegetables, fried mixture, spices, seasoning, and stock until smooth, then cook the paste in duck fat for 60 minutes to darken and concentrate the flavors.

Slow Simmer & Finish: Stir in the remaining stock, dark chocolate, piloncillo, vanilla, and vinegar, then simmer gently for 4 hours before folding in the shredded duck confit to absorb the sauce.

Method

Yield: About 2 quarts (16–20 servings)

Dried Chiles

6 ancho chiles

6 pasilla chiles

4 mulato chiles

2 guajillo chiles

2 chipotle meco chiles

Nuts & Seeds

¼ cup sesame seeds

¼ cup pepitas

¼ cup almonds

¼ cup peanuts

Vegetables

1 large white onion, quartered

8 garlic cloves

2 Roma tomatoes

1 tomatillo

Fruit

½ ripe plantain

¼ cup raisins

Bread

2 corn tortillas

1 slice rustic bread

Spices

2 cinnamon sticks (Mexican canela preferred)

6 whole cloves

8 black peppercorns

1 tsp cumin seed

1 tsp coriander seed

1 tsp anise seed

½ tsp dried oregano

2 bay leaves

Sweet & Savory

2 oz Mexican dark chocolate (70–80%)

1 tbsp piloncillo

2 tbsp Mexican vanilla

Liquid

6 cups rich roasted duck stock

2 tbsp sherry vinegar (or apple cider vinegar)

Fat

2–3 tbsp rendered duck fat

Chef’s Secret Seasoning

2 tbsp Chef’s Secret Seasoning

Duck Confit

2 duck legs, confit cooked, skin removed and meat shredded

Directions

1. Toast the Chiles

Remove stems and seeds.

Toast each chile for 5–10 seconds per side until fragrant. Do not burn them.

Soak in hot water for 20 minutes.

2. Char the Vegetables

Roast the onion, garlic, tomatoes, and tomatillo until deeply caramelized.

3. Fry the Components

Using duck fat, lightly fry:

tortillas

bread

plantain

raisins

almonds

peanuts

pepitas

Cook each until lightly golden.

4. Toast the Spices

Toast all whole spices in a dry pan for about 2 minutes until aromatic.

5. Blend

Combine in a high-powered blender:

soaked chiles

roasted vegetables

fried components

toasted spices

Chef’s Secret Seasoning

half of the duck stock

Blend until completely smooth.

6. Cook the Mole

Heat 2 tablespoons duck fat in a heavy rondeau or Dutch oven.

Add the puree and cook over medium-low heat for 60 minutes, stirring frequently until the mole darkens and the flavors concentrate.

7. Finish

Add:

remaining duck stock

chocolate

piloncillo

vanilla

sherry vinegar

Simmer gently for 4 hours , stirring occasionally.

Fold in the shredded duck confit during the last 10 minutes of cooking so the meat absorbs the sauce while maintaining its texture.

Adjust seasoning if needed.

The finished mole should be rich, glossy, and thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.



