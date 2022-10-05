Recipe: Smoked bacon-wrapped pimiento and cream cheese jalapeños

Dr. BBQ was recently joined by guest Lee Ann Whippen, who was just inducted into the BBQ Hall Of Fame in Kansas City, to share her recipe for smoked bacon-wrapped pimiento and cream cheese jalapeños.

The recipe is part of Dr. BBQ's one-hour suppers.

Ingredients:

12 medium whole raw jalapeño peppers

1 (8-oz) package cream cheese, room temperature

1 (8-oz) tub pimiento cheese

1 pound thin-cut sliced bacon

2 teaspoons Pig Powder BBQ dry rub or BBQ rub of choice

BBQ Aioli:

2/3 cup BBQ Sauce

1/3 cup Sour Cream

2 teaspoons Pig Powder BBQ Dry Rub or BBQ Rub of choice

1/2 cup BBQ Sauce, optional

Extra BBQ Dry Rub for garnish

Prepare smoker to 275 degrees using a mild fruit wood for flavor (apple, peach or cherry)

Carefully slice stem off just at the base. Slice the jalapeños in half lengthwise. Use a small spoon to scoop out the pepper ribs and seeds. Set aside.

Combine cream cheese, pimiento cheese and BBQ Dry rub in medium bowl or a stand mixer and mix well.

Spoon the cheese mixture into the pepper boats, being careful not to overfill. Smooth filling with spoon so level with top edges of jalapeño.

Wrap each pepper with one slice off bacon. Start at one end of the pepper, folding over end of pepper, and wrap all the way down to the other end. The bacon should completely cover the cheese and be stretched somewhat tight. Secure with wood toothpick on each end. Dust the bacon with the BBQ rub. Place on smoker, cheese side up.

Smoke over indirect heat (not over direct flame) for 45 to 60 minutes until bacon is crispy or desired doneness.

Combine BBQ sauce, sour cream and BBQ rub with wire whisk until smooth. Place in plastic squeeze bottle.

Remove from smoker then carefully remove toothpicks.

Optional: Lightly brush with BBQ Sauce. Top with BBQ aioli and dust again with BBQ Rub. Optional: Serve BBQ aioli on the side.

Serve and enjoy!

Yield: 24 jalapeño poppers

