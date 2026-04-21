Red Flag Warning in effect, high wildfire risk across Central and Southwest Florida

The Brief A Red Flag Warning is in effect across Central and Southwest Florida from 11 a.m. to about 8 p.m. Dry conditions, low humidity and gusty winds are creating a high wildfire risk statewide. Officials urge residents to avoid open flames, follow burn bans and take extra precautions.



A dangerous combination of weather conditions is prompting fire officials to sound the alarm across much of Florida.

A Red Flag Warning is set to take effect late Tuesday morning, as dry air, increasing winds and ongoing drought conditions raise the risk of fast-moving wildfires. Officials say the conditions create what’s often referred to as a "perfect storm" for fire danger. High winds, low humidity, and severe drought.

Florida Fire crews are already dealing with a busy start to the week.

According to the Florida Forest Service, dozens of active wildfires of varying sizes and containment levels are burning across the state.

Much of Florida has been under drought conditions for months, with the U.S. Drought Monitor placing large portions of the state in "extreme" to "exceptional" drought categories.

Officials warn that any new fires sparked under Tuesday’s conditions could spread quickly. In Tampa, fire crews are already taking proactive steps.

Leaders with Tampa Fire Rescue say they have been strategically positioning brush fire units across the area to improve response times if new fires ignite.

So far this year, Tampa crews have responded to two brush fires — a number they hope doesn’t increase.

City of Tampa Fire Marshal Andrell Miller emphasized the importance of community cooperation during high-risk conditions.

What they're saying:

"We know it’s inconvenient, but we have to also think of the outcome," Miller said. "If things do get out of hand, we may not be able to do these things at the moment. We can’t control nature, we can’t control how much rain we get… but we have to think about our neighbor, our community and the city of Tampa residents."

By the numbers:

Red Flag Warning: 11 a.m. to approximately 8 p.m.

Winds: 10–20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph

Humidity: 25% to 35%

What you can do:

Officials are urging residents to take simple precautions to reduce fire risk:

Avoid lighting bonfires, grills or any open flames

Keep vehicles off dry grass

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Follow all local burn bans

Even a small spark can quickly turn dangerous under current conditions.