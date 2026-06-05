7-year-old boy riding scooter dies days after collision with Tesla: FHP
ODESSA, Fla. - A 7-year-old boy from Lutz died from his injuries just days after being struck by a Tesla while on his scooter, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Child killed in Odessa crash
What we know:
According to FHP, a 45-year-old Riverview man was driving a Tesla Model 3 westbound on Cloudless Bliss Drive in Odessa on May 28, around 8:15 p.m.
East of Skybrooke Boulevard, the 7-year-old boy was riding a Razor Crazy Cart Shuffle seated scooter.
The Tesla driver did not see the child and hit the scooter. FHP said the Tesla was not in autopilot mode.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital following the crash.
FHP said the child died just two days later, on May 30, from his injuries.
State troopers are continuing to investigate the now fatal collision.
What we don't know:
FHP has not released the identity of the boy or Tesla driver. It is unclear if the driver will face charges.
The Source: The information in this article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.