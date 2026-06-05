7-year-old boy riding scooter dies days after collision with Tesla: FHP

article

The Brief A 7-year-old child from Lutz has died after being hit by a Tesla while riding a go-kart seated scooter on Cloudless Bliss Drive in Odessa. Troopers said a 45-year-old Riverview man driving westbound hit the child shortly before 8:30 p.m. on May 28; the vehicle was not operating in autopilot mode. It is unclear if charges will be filed against the driver.



A 7-year-old boy from Lutz died from his injuries just days after being struck by a Tesla while on his scooter, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Child killed in Odessa crash

What we know:

According to FHP, a 45-year-old Riverview man was driving a Tesla Model 3 westbound on Cloudless Bliss Drive in Odessa on May 28, around 8:15 p.m.

East of Skybrooke Boulevard, the 7-year-old boy was riding a Razor Crazy Cart Shuffle seated scooter.

The Tesla driver did not see the child and hit the scooter. FHP said the Tesla was not in autopilot mode.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital following the crash.

FHP said the child died just two days later, on May 30, from his injuries.

State troopers are continuing to investigate the now fatal collision.

What we don't know:

FHP has not released the identity of the boy or Tesla driver. It is unclear if the driver will face charges.