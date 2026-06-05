Sarasota County brush fire grows, homes evacuated in Stoneybrook at Venice neighborhood: SCFD

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The Brief A brush fire near Tempest Harbor Loop in Sarasota County grew to 41 acres Friday afternoon, with Sarasota County firefighters and the Florida Forest Service responding. The fire was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. and was 100% contained by 4:02 p.m., with a forestry helicopter assisting crews with aerial water drops. Ten homes were evacuated as a precaution, but no injuries or structural damage have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Firefighters are continuing to battle a brush fire in Sarasota County that has grown to 41 acres and prompted the evacuation of 10 nearby homes in the Stoneybrook at Venice neighborhood, according to Sarasota County Fire Department officials.

Brush fire near Venice

The backstory:

The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a brush fire in the 12000 block of Tempest Harbor Loop on Friday.

Officials said the call came in shortly before 11:30 a.m., and firefighters began dousing the flames around 11:34 a.m.

The Florida Forest Service is also assisting with the response.

Current fire conditions

What we know:

As of 4:02 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 41 acres and was 100% contained.

An FFS helicopter was on scene preparing aerial water drops to slow the fire's spread and help crews contain the blaze.

Courtesy: Hardy Custodio

Firefighters remain actively working in the area.

Evacuations ordered

Dig deeper:

Officials said 10 homes have been evacuated as a precaution due to the fire.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and no one has been transported for medical treatment, according to SCFD.

Officials also said there have been no reports of damage to any homes or structures.

Cause under investigation

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.