Red tide lingers off Pinellas coast, shows up in new spots in Tampa Bay

High concentrations of red tide have been detected off the coast of Redington Beach, near War Veterans Memorial Park in Boca Ciega Bay, and in areas in Tampa Bay near Port Manatee; adjacent to the area of the Piney Point spill, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

"This is relatively early to be seeing high concentrations of red tide along our beaches and in our bay.," said Maya Burke with the Tampa Bay Estuary Program.

According to the FWC’s updated red tide map, low to medium concentrations of red tide have been detected on the southern tip of Davis Islands.

MORE: What is Florida's red tide, and where does it come from?

Experts say the algal blooms are patchy, so it is still safe to enjoy the water in certain areas.

Before heading to the beach, check this link for the latest red tide updates: https://www.visitstpeteclearwater.com/current-beach-conditions

Crews are working hard to keep the beaches clean and safe. Pinellas County contracted DRC Emergency Services to pick up dead fish. Managers say they had four boats out near Dunedin on Friday and cleaned up Madeira Beach and Treasure Island so they're clean and safe for Father's Day weekend.