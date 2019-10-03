Registration for the 3rd annual Skyway 10K begins Thursday

Sign-ups for the next Skyway 10K starts Thursday morning – but the registration process will be different this time around.

In the past two years, the 10K race sold out in in record time, which forced organizers to reconsider how they allow runners to register. This year, they created a lottery system.

Basically, starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, October 3, online registration will open with 8,000 spots. Runners can submit their information on the race website until October 20.

After that, organizers will randomly pick names from the list. Those “lottery winners” will be able to register for the race and pay the $80 registration fee. The process will allow groups of up to four participants to apply for the lottery together.

"Please note that each group will have an identical chance of being selected from the lottery as individual registrants," organizers said in a press release. "Winners of the lottery process will be able to select their desired bus wave during registration as space allows. Groups, families and friends who have been selected individually and wish to run together should select the same bus wave as each other."

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Skyway 10K donates 100 percent of the registration fees to the Armed Forces Families Foundation. Last year's race raised $640,000.

The race, which will span the entire Sunshine Skyway Bridge, will be held on March 1, 2020.

