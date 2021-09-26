Remains found in Pasco County not connected to Brian Laundrie, deputies say

article

Pasco County deputies say the heavily decomposed human remains of an adult female were discovered Saturday night.

The discovery was made around 8 p.m. in the Richwood Lane area of Port Richey.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the identity of the body.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says it wants to be clear that despite rumors on social media, these remains are not associated with Brian Laundrie or the ongoing FBI investigation in that case.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app