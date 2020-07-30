Remains of missing Lakeland woman found by canine handlers during training exercise

Canine handlers conducting a training exercise found the remains of Takeria Adderly, hidden within heavy vegetation in the 2000 block of West Bella Vista Street on July 29. Adderly was reported missing by her family on June 30.

According to police, on July 7, 2020, Adderly's vehicle was located abandoned in southeast Lakeland. Evidence from her vehicle recovery led investigators to identify Cristian Darrach, 21, as a person of interest in Adderly's disappearance, police said. He was located on July 10 and interviewed.

According to police, the investigation, at that time, developed enough probable cause to arrest Darrach for grand theft and burglary of Adderly's vehicle, as well as additional charges of tampering with evidence and violation of probation.

An autopsy of Adderly's remains was conducted by the Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday, July 30, 2020, and concluded that her death was a result of a homicide.

Police said investigators are still working leads in this investigation. Since the beginning of this investigation, detectives have obtained 18 search warrants and reviewed approximately 250 hours of video surveillance piecing together Adderly's movements up until her disappearance.

Darrach remains in the Polk County Jail on these charges at this time. He also remains a primary person of interest in Adderly's disappearance and now her death.

Police said this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Cory Lawson at 863.834.8975, 863.559.5137, or cory.lawson@lakelandgov.net.

Advertisement

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-8477, visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip," or download the free "P3tips" app on a smartphone or tablet.

