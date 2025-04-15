Lake Wales expected to regain control of landmark hotel: ‘Step back into time’

The Brief Lake Wales expects to regain ownership of the Grand Hotel. The hotel is a landmark in the city but has been vacant for decades. The city plans to redevelop the hotel into a boutique hotel with mixed-use space.



The City of Lakes Wales is expected to regain ownership of an iconic landmark in the heart of downtown.

The Grand Hotel, formerly the Walesbilt Hotel, was built in the 1920s but has sat vacant as an eyesore for decades.

The Thirsty Dragon Tavern opened its doors downtown six weeks ago.

"We created this as an 1875 tavern. Old world style with European flags and fireplace and a grandfather clock," said General Manager Robert Connors. "No televisions. It's all social and no media, we say. So we're trying to step back into time."

Connors was inspired by the downtown's redevelopment, including the anticipated settlement of the Grand Hotel.

"I stayed in that hotel back in the 1980s, and it's just fabulous inside," said Connors. "There's nothing to compare it with around here. It's probably going to be one of the most spectacular buildings in Central Florida when they're done with it."

The hotel struggled after the Great Depression, closing its doors in the 1990s.

After a year-long contract dispute with a private developer, the city agreed to settle and will receive its title back to redevelop the building into a boutique hotel with mixed-use space.

They hope it'll increase the tax base and create jobs to support the economy.

"And host folks here coming to Central Florida, to Bok Tower, to Legoland and to all these areas around here in a historic, unique setting as a boutique hotel that you can't find anywhere else," said Lake Wales Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson.

The hotel will join the city's redevelopment portfolio. It recently completed a multi-million-dollar redevelopment of Park Avenue and Market Plaza.

"We have approximately $30 million more in capital improvement projects that we're going to be performing in our downtown alone," said City Manager and Executive Director of Lake Wales CRA James Slaton.

Once the old gem is polished, Connors anticipates more foot traffic and new business downtown.

"We really are becoming the city in the garden that the founders intended," said Connors.

City commissioners are expected to approve a settlement agreement to regain the hotel at Tuesday's commission meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

