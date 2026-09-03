Polk County K9 Ace honored at Bartow City Hall after being shot in line of duty

The Brief Retired Polk County K9 Ace received special honors at Bartow City Hall following his recovery from a gunshot injury. The K9 lost his left front leg protecting deputies in August but now enjoys retired life with treats and steak. Community support flooded in nationwide as Ace's handler prepares to return to active duty alongside a newly donated service dog.



Newly retired Polk County K9 Ace received official recognition on Thursday at Bartow City Hall after surviving a line-of-duty gunshot wound.

Bartow City Hall honors K9 Ace

What we know:

K9 Ace with the Polk County Sheriff's Office officially entered retirement after shielding three deputies during an August shooting. The incident forced veterinarians to amputate his left front leg, but officials recently gathered to celebrate his recovery and brave actions.

RELATED: K9 Ace becomes first canine patient saved by Tampa General Aeromed

His handler, Deputy Natalie Oestreich, said the heroic K9 continues to adapt well to his new routine at home.

"He's loving all the treats and toys and every piece of steak that he's got," Oestreich said.

Florida community shows support

What they're saying:

Despite his physical changes, Ace remains eager to return to work whenever he spots Oestreich in uniform.

READ: Polk County K9 Ace's surgery paid for by Tampa couple's non-profit

"He sees me in this uniform, and he's ready to jump in the car and go and find somebody else," Oestreich said. "He's ready to go back to work. You can't keep him down. He's still at it."

Bartow City Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer praised the K9 for continuing to inspire community members.

"For him to walk out on three legs, and now he's on a speaking tour or barking tour to inspire others that things like this can happen — but you go on and light up the world, and that's what he's doing," Pfeiffer said.

Outpouring support from across Florida and the nation has touched the department deeply.

MORE: K9 Ace honored with Commendation for Valor after losing leg in Polk County shooting

"It's overwhelming. I never expected the number of people to reach out the way they have and do everything they've done for us. It's really heartwarming," Oestreich said.

Capt. Paul Wright of PCSO Special Operations highlighted the strong bond between residents and law enforcement.

"We love our community and our community loves us. That's what's great about living here in Polk County — the support we have from them, and it shows with the outpouring to Ace and Natalie," Wright said.

Oestreich added, "I know he's got my back, and I've got his."

Deputy returning with new K9

What's next:

Deputy Oestreich will soon return to duty with a new K9 partner gifted to the Polk County Sheriff's Office by a K9 vendor. Meanwhile, Ace will continue enjoying his retirement surrounded by his favorite treats and public admiration.

What we don't know:

Officials have also not disclosed the exact date Deputy Oestreich will start patrolling with her new partner.