Rental assistance available for Hillsborough County residents

With rent prices skyrocketing in Hillsborough County, leaders have re-launched the Emergency Rental Assistance Program that began during the pandemic.

Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa leaders say they have received $28 million in additional federal funding to help residents unable to pay rent and utilities.

Residents may apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program starting Tuesday, March 1. Leaders hope the program helps families stay in their homes and stabilize their financial situations.

Financial assistance is available for rent and TECO electric bills.

Leaders say each case will be analyzed individually.

Assistance is available for current and past-due rent and utilities, as well as late fees.

Hillsborough County says landlords are also eligible for payments and must register to participate as a vendor in the program and receive funds directly on behalf of their approved tenants.

Renters and landlords should visit https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/residents/public-safety/covid-19-financial-assistance/r3-program to learn more and sign up.