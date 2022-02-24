‘Where’s your compassion?’ Speakers make plea for rent control, Tampa city council explores other solutions

On Thursday, Tampa City Council was flooded with pleas from people asking them to take action against out-of-control rising rent. While they did come up with a few solutions, they stopped short of declaring an emergency, which would've put rent control up for a vote.

"I'm on a fixed income and next year, I'll be homeless," said Patricia Griffin.

Griffin told Tampa City Council that the next $25 rent increase will be enough to put her on the streets.

"It's just me and I don't really have nowhere to go," Griffin stated as her voice trembled.

Her story, sadly, is not unique.

"You're talking about veterans who are being put out on the streets, seniors that are being put out on the streets, children that are being put out on the streets, so where is your compassion?" asked Bishop Michelle B. Patty.

In matching red shirts, dozens made pleas at Thursday's City Council workshop, asking them to declare a "housing emergency." That action would leave it up to voters to decide on rent control for one year.

"The term 'Tampanian' is now an endangered species," said Ernest Coney, Jr., CEO of the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa. "We're in a crisis. The days of having young folks come back to Tampa because they can afford a home and build their families here are long gone."

But some city leaders were hesitant, worried rent control is not a long-term solution, especially if landlords raise rent before it takes effect.

"I think it'd be an enormous mistake, and it will hurt the people that we're reportedly trying to help," Councilman Bill Carlson. "I can't have that on my conscience."

"We need more affordable housing," said Deputy City Attorney Morris Massey. "We need more housing affordable and otherwise in the city to address the rent issue and ultimately, that is going to be the answer."

The City Council voted for city staff to develop an ordinance requiring landlords to give a 6-month notice for raising rents. That will be presented to the council on April 21.

They also advanced a motion for council to declare a "housing crisis," directing city and CRA staff to gather ideas from the community on how to solve it. They'll share their input at a May 26th workshop.

In the meantime, they announced there will be $1 million in rental assistance available by March 1.

"It's a human right to have a house," said Tiffany Judge. "It's a human right to have a roof over your head and you shouldn't have to pay $3,000 for rent.

Speakers from Florida Rising, Tampa Tenants Union and other groups that spoke Thursday say their fight for rent control is not over.

"We don't want a city that has a lot of big, beautiful buildings and high rises and then right around the corner, we have our individuals sleeping under bridges," said Pastor Tom Jones with Heaven Destiny Assembly of God Church

