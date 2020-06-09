Reopening plans at USF could include temperature checks for students living on campus

article

The University of South Florida could test thousands of students, faculty and staff for COVID-19 ahead of the fall semester. It's just one of the recommendations the Board of Trustees is expected to discuss during a Tuesday meeting.

People who live outside the state or country, or in a country with a positive test-rate higher that 7% could be tested if they plan to live on campus.

The plan also calls for random testing of 10% of people on campus. The school would also require everyone to take a survey to determine their risk for spreading COVID-19.

Plans for virtual classes, reopening housing, and sanitizing practices will also be discussed.

PREVIOUS: USF announces its own plans for fall semester as state leaders meet to discuss guidelines for universities

Once approved, the plan will be sent to the Board of Governors, which oversees Florida's public universities.

In late May, USF officials announced it will hold in-person classes starting August, but students won't stay for the full semester. Instead, they pitched for students to complete the semester virtually after the Thanksgiving break.

Advertisement

“These modifications are intended to avoid potentially thousands of students, faculty and staff from returning after holiday travel,” USF President Steven Currall said at the time.

USF Adjusted Fall Calendar:

First day of fall semester: Aug. 24

Last day of classes on campus: Nov. 25

Thanksgiving break: Nov. 26-27

Classes only online: Nov. 30-Dec.

Final exams: Dec. 5-10 (online only)

Last day of fall semester: Dec. 10



Classes won’t be held on Labor Day or Veterans Day, but the university says travel around each federal holiday will be discouraged.

Residence halls and dining options will remain open after Thanksgiving break for students who need access until the end of the fall semester.

USF’s fall commencement ceremonies are scheduled to begin on Dec. 11, however the university says it’s still working how it might be able to safely resume hosting large events.

USF's BOT meeting begins at 2 p.m.