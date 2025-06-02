Rep. Kathy Castor holds press conference as hurricane season begins

Florida Rep. Kathy Castor is speaking today about the potential consequences as the Trump Administration makes cuts to the National Weather Service (NWS), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

This press conference comes as Tampa Bay residents continue to rebuild from Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

The hurricane season began on Sunday, June 1.

Castor will be joined by St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway and Amber Boulding, the St. Petersburg Emergency Manager

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

