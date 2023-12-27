Report: Dominican authorities attempting to locate Rays star Wander Franco

article

Police in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday raided two homes searching for Rays star Wander Franco but were unable to locate him, according to a new report from a local Dominican newspaper Listin Diario.

Police reportedly searched homes belonging to both Franco and his mom and left contact information for Franco’s wife.

Franco has been under investigation by DR authorities and Major League Baseball since allegations of inappropriate relationships with at least two underage teens arose last summer.

PREVIOUS: Rays’ Wander Franco on administrative leave amid allegations of inappropriate relationship with minor

Dominican MLB reporter Hector Gomez said on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday that "new evidence has been found in the case of Wander Franco that further implicates him in the accusations that have been made against him of alleged relationships with minors."

When the allegations first emerged in August, the Rays placed Franco on a leave of absence and began removing images of him from their stadium, pulling ads that featured him in highlights, and Franco’s merchandise appears to have been removed from team stores.

Not long after, the MLB put Franco on administrative leave for the final 42 games of last season.

The new report does not state whether authorities were attempting to arrest Franco or simply question him.