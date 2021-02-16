SWAT team responds after St. Pete shooting

article

Police in St. Pete are responding to a shooting that has closed an intersection and left at least one person injured.

The scene is along the 2900 block of Emerson Avenue S. The view from SkyFOX showed a heavy law enforcement presence there, including the SWAT team.

For now, police only say that at least one person was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

5th Avenue S is closed in both directions between 28th Street S and 31st Street S, while 31st Street is also closed in both directions from Fairfield Avenue S to 2nd Avenue S.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.