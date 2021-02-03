St. Pete police looking for suspect in overnight murder

article

Police in St. Petersburg are hoping you can help them find the man who’s wanted for one murder and suspected in the attempted murder of a second person.

It was just after midnight Wednesday morning when police responded to the Emerald Pointe Apartments off 73rd Avenue North. That’s where they found 31-year-old Darren Lorenzo Barnes Jr. dead inside an apartment and a second unnamed man wounded from gunfire.

Detectives say they are still investigating what led up to the shooting, but they believe the gunman was Cornelius Trevion Whitfield, a 31-year-old who also goes by the name "Cornbread."

Police say Whitfield was released from prison in November and should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s described as 5-foot-6 and 145 lbs.

Detectives believe he is still in the St. Petersburg area.

They say anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $3000 for information leading to an arrest.

