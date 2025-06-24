Rescue flights from Israel to Florida will continue as more than 2,000 Americans have been brought home

The Brief On Tuesday morning, a flight with more than 150 passengers from Israel landed at Tampa International Airport. The state of Florida has partnered with Grey Bull Rescue and Tampa Senator Jay Collins to bring Americans home from Israel. More than 5,000 Americans remain in the database to be rescue.





Families gathered Tuesday morning at Tampa International Airport as they waited for loved ones to depart a plane filled with passengers rescued from Israel.

"The nights have been sleepless, nerve-wracking, emotional. It’s been hard," said Sue Goldstone.

Sue and her husband Zach drove up from Port St. Lucie to greet her son, daughter-in-law and grandson.

The three had been in Israel to visit family for their son’s bar mitzvah.

"All of our friends and family and everyone in the Middle East it's been a really intense process, and we are thinking of all of our American friends trying to get back," said Donna Goldstone.

Sue and Zach embraced their family after they got off the flight to Tampa.

What they're saying:

"We’ve been running in bomb shelters. Over 25 times. Sleepless nights for the last week and a half. It’s been really intense. We are just really grateful to Grey Bull, Senator Jay Collins and the Florida Department of Emergency Management," said Donna.

Five flights at Tampa International Airport have brought back more than 2,000 Americans have been rescued through the group efforts of the Florida Department of Emergency Management, Grey Bull and Collins.

The flights, transportation to get to safety and hotel rooms cost around $30 million dollars.

"We will continue to see costs come in. We will work with the legislature firsthand. What is a cost of a life. We won’t have those arguments or decisions," said Kevin Guthrie the Executive Director of the Florida Department of Emergency Management.

Senator Jay Collins of Tampa said the flights will continue as more than 5,000 Americans remain in the database wanting to come from to America and Israel.

"They're scared. If you haven't been around a ballistic missile hitting around you. It will wake you up in the morning. It's a heck of a sound. The explosions are real. People's lives are truly at risk and we don’t' leave people behind," said Collins.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Emergency Management said another flight from Israel will land Tuesday night in Tampa.

"We are going to do what is right. Because life, safety is the first and foremost opportunity we have to focus on", said Guthrie.

