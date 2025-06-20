Governor DeSantis talks rescue flights from Israel arriving in Tampa: 'There was a need for help'

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke early Friday at Tampa International Airport. He has chartered flights to Tampa as Americans evacuate Israel amid the country's escalating conflict with Iran. Officials say more flights will take place in the coming days to bring Americans back safely.



Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update at Tampa International Airport early Friday as more flights carrying Jewish Americans evacuated from Israel are arriving in Tampa.

Prior to Friday's news conference, the governor greeted passengers as they returned to the U.S.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis greets passengers getting off a rescue flight from Israel at Tampa International Airport on June 20, 2025.

By the numbers:

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the state has rescued hundreds of Americans from Israel as the country’s conflict with Iran intensifies.

The governor chartered multiple flights to Tampa, and evacuations are ongoing.

The flights are bringing around 1,500 Jewish Americans on Birthright Israel trips home through TPA. Birthright Israel funds trips to the country largely for young Jewish adults.

Dig deeper:

The U.S. State Department issued a Level 4 "do not travel" advisory for Israel on Monday – the highest level designated by the federal agency.

The local nonprofit Grey Bull Rescue is also working with the governor, saying it has a list approaching 5,000 evacuation requests, including students attending Florida universities.

Teams are working to take them to Jordan or Cyprus, then eventually to Tampa.

What they're saying:

At Friday's news conference, the governor talked about the complexity of overseas rescue missions in the midst of international conflict.

"This is probably the most challenging and logistically difficult mission that the Florida Department of Emergency Management has done," DeSantis said.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Tampa International Airport on June 20, 2025.

"All of a sudden, to have this happen, you're really in no man's land," DeSantis said. "And so we understood there was a need for help."

Newsweek editor Josh Hammer, a South Florida resident who was on one of the rescue flights, spoke about what he witnessed in Israel before evacuating.

"You're essentially living on pins and needles for the bombs to go off," Hammer said. "And then you have basically 90 seconds or two minutes to take – in our case, our 6-month-old baby – and just run to the bomb shelter."

Pictured: Josh Hammer speaks at a news conference at Tampa International Airport on June 20, 2025.

What's next:

DeSantis said more flights will take place in the coming days, with organizers working "around the clock" to bring Americans back safely.

