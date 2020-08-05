Rescuers free workers trapped in downtown Miami construction site

article

Rescuers worked to free several construction workers who were trapped under concrete at a site in downtown Miami.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, concrete slabs fell during what they initially called a "partial building collapse," trapping the construction workers Wednesday morning.

Authorities said it was a malfunction of construction equipment being taken up the floor, which injured six workers, WSVN reported.

Two of the workers were impaled by rebar, rescuers said.

All six of the workers were transported to the hospital after being pulled from the building.