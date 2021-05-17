Residents escape injury as fire destroys Lakeland apartments

article

Firefighters in Lakeland say no one was hurt when flames ripped through an apartment building this morning.

It was around 7:30 a.m. when crews responded to the blaze along North Florida Avenue. They say everyone inside the single-story multi-unit building – four senior citizens – was able to evacuate on their own.

Several units were destroyed, though, leaving the tenants homeless. The Red Cross was on scene this morning to help them find a place to stay.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

